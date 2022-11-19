No. 20 Seminoles run past Louisiana 49-17

Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) runs the ball for an opening-drive touchdown...
Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) runs the ball for an opening-drive touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022
Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and No. 20 Florida State ran for 251 yards, routing Louisiana 49-17 on Saturday.

Florida State (8-3) scored a season high in points, surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight time and picked up its fourth straight double-digit victory. The Seminoles last won eight or more games in 2016.

The Seminoles didn't allow a touchdown through three quarters. They extended their streak to 32 straight drives without a touchdown before Louisiana (5-6) managed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns against Florida State's backups.

Florida State had 244 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 per carry. Benson led the way with 80 rushing yards, giving him 854 on the season.

Louisiana quarterback Chandler Fields completed 19 of 36 passes for 159 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Michael Jefferson.

