No one hurt after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of an "antique" vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to the Vero Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at A1A and Live Oak Road.

No one was injured.

Police ask motorists driving in the area to use caution as officials are at the scene investigating the incident.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Trump attacks newly-appointed special counsel in Mar-a-Lago speech
FILE - A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020....
How could mass layoffs at Amazon impact Florida?
Body found in canal at ‘Boca Bridges’ community West Boca Raton
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Cristobal: Unhappy parents ‘very free and welcome to come and pick up their son’
Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say

Latest News

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) scrambles around Florida safety Miguel Mitchell (10) in...
Vanderbilt ends 8-game skid against Florida 31-24
Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) runs the ball for an opening-drive touchdown...
No. 20 Seminoles run past Louisiana 49-17
St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say