No one hurt after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of an "antique" vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon.
According to the Vero Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at A1A and Live Oak Road.
No one was injured.
Police ask motorists driving in the area to use caution as officials are at the scene investigating the incident.
Scripps Only Content 2022