St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need.

St. Lucie County deputies.PNG
St. Lucie County deputies.PNG

The initiative was part of Family Meals, Inc. Thanksgiving Outreach.

The sheriff's office said bags containing turkey or chicken, fresh vegetables, stuffing, cornbread, and dessert were delivered to families.

food delivery.PNG
food delivery.PNG

The Farm Dog Rescue also participated in giving food to the fidos.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Trump attacks newly-appointed special counsel in Mar-a-Lago speech
FILE - A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020....
How could mass layoffs at Amazon impact Florida?
Body found in canal at ‘Boca Bridges’ community West Boca Raton
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Cristobal: Unhappy parents ‘very free and welcome to come and pick up their son’
17-year-old west Boca Raton boy hit, killed while riding bike

Latest News

Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP...
1 man killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee
Missing Child Alert issued for newborn boy last seen in Palm Bay
2 female roommates injured after fight, fire at Fort Pierce home