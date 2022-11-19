Vanderbilt ends 8-game skid against Florida 31-24

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) scrambles around Florida safety Miguel Mitchell (10) in...
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) scrambles around Florida safety Miguel Mitchell (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mike Wright threw three touchdown passes and Vanderbilt upset Florida 31-24 on Saturday afternoon for its second straight Southeastern Conference victory.

Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) took a 7-3 lead and never looked back against Florida (6-5, 3-5). The loss ended a two-game win streak for the Gators, who had won their last eight games against Vanderbilt.

Florida opened the scoring with a 26-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek and managed nothing but a 44-yard Mihalek field goal the rest of the half.

Vanderbilt took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter when Mike Wright connected with Jayden McGowan for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Commodores weren't finished.

With 3:22 left in the first half, Florida's Jason Marshall Jr. fumbled a punt from Vanderbilt's Matthew Hayball at the Gators' 5-yard line. The ball rolled into the end zone where it was recovered by Wesley Schelling for the touchdown and a 14-6 Vanderbilt lead at the half.

Florida struck on its first possession of the third quarter. Anthony Richardson found running back Montrell Johnson Jr. on the right side for a 3-yard scoring pass to get the Gators within 14-12. A two-point conversion pass failed.

Wright connected with flanker Gavin Schoenwald for a 7-yard touchdown with 3:22 left in the third and Vanderbilt led 21-12.

Jaylen Mahoney picked off a Richardson pass and the Commodores took over at the Florida 28-yard line. Wright fired a scoring strike to tight end Ben Bresnahan on first down and the Commodores took a 28-12 lead into the final quarter.

Vanderbilt tight end Ben Bresnahan celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Florida in the...
Vanderbilt tight end Ben Bresnahan celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Florida in the second half Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 31-24.

Richardson connected with Daejon Reynolds for a 74-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but Florida trailed 28-18 after the two-point conversion pass failed again.

Joseph Bulovas kicked a 27-yard field goal with 4:38 left to play to extend Vanderbilt's lead to 31-18.

Richardson passed to Reynolds for a 16-yard score with 3:13 remaining to cap the scoring for Florida.

