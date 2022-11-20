Coast Guard searching for 5 people missing from vessel capsized off Florida Keys
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for 5 people they say are still missing from a homemade vessel that capsized in 6-8 foot seas off the Florida Keys.
Crews are conducting the search about 50 miles off Little Torch Key.
According to the Coast Guard, a group of people took to the sea which ended up in a failed migration venture.
So far, 9 people were rescued, 4 people were reportedly downed when the vessel capsized and 1 person died.
Officials said some of the people who were rescued were wearing life jackets, which saved their lives.
