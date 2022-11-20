Coast Guard searching for 5 people missing from vessel capsized off Florida Keys

U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for 5 people they say are still missing from a homemade vessel that capsized in 6-8 foot seas off the Florida Keys.

Crews are conducting the search about 50 miles off Little Torch Key.

According to the Coast Guard, a group of people took to the sea which ended up in a failed migration venture.

So far, 9 people were rescued, 4 people were reportedly downed when the vessel capsized and 1 person died.

Officials said some of the people who were rescued were wearing life jackets, which saved their lives.

