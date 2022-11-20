Cunningham throws 5 TDs as Middle Tennessee routs Owls

Middle Tennessee quarterback Chase Cunningham (16) during an NCAA football game on Saturday,...
Middle Tennessee quarterback Chase Cunningham (16) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Chase Cunningham threw for a career-high 448 yards with five touchdown passes to lead Middle Tennessee to a 49-21 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Cunningham completed 40 of 54 passes. Frank Peasant caught two touchdown passes and finished with eight catches for 107 yards. Peasant also had 59 yards rushing and a 1-yard TD run. Jaylin Lane had eight receptions for 95 yards receiving for Middle Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 Conference USA).

Defensive end Jordan Ferguson ran 49 yards off a fake punt attempt to the FAU 6, setting up Darius Bracy's 5-yard touchdown run two plays later that stretched the Blue Raiders' lead to 42-21 late in the third quarter.

N'Kosi Perry was 19-of-36 passing for 325 yards and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass Jahmal Edrine for FAU (5-6, 4-3). Edrine and Je'Quan Burton combined for nine catches for 203 yards.

