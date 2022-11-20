No. 9 Clemson tops Miami 40-10 for 40th straight home win

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) runs with the ball while pursued by Miami defensive...
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) runs with the ball while pursued by Miami defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly (32) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Nov. 19, 2022
DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 9 Clemson beat Miami 40-10 on Saturday for its 40th straight win at home.

The Tigers reached 10 wins for a 12th straight season and completed their fourth perfect Atlantic Coast Conference regular season since 2015.

Clemson led 24-0 at half and limited Miami to 75 yards over the first three quarters.

Uiagalelei had touchdown passess of 7 yards to Davis Allen and 2 yards to Luke Price. Uiagalelei also ran for an 8-yard score.

Miami fell to 5-6 and must win next week to qualify for a bowl game.

