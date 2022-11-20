'Sunday on the Waterfront' canceled due to weather

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sunday on the Waterfront has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City of West Palm Beach announced Sunday morning.

The city said the event will return on Dec.18 with the Aloha Islanders Tropical Holiday Spectacular.

The free family-friendly concert series is held year-round on the 3rd Sunday of each month at the Meyer Amphitheatre located at 105 Ervinia Street in downtown West Palm Beach.

For more information, click here.

