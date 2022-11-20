USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Port St. Lucie police are investigating after they say a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove Park Apartments.

According to police, the gunman fled on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. He was wearing a dark hoodie with blue lettering on it.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5032.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Trump attacks newly-appointed special counsel in Mar-a-Lago speech
FILE - A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020....
How could mass layoffs at Amazon impact Florida?
No one hurt after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say

Latest News

'Sunday on the Waterfront' canceled due to weather
4 drowned, 5 missing after boat capsizes off Florida Keys
Frustrated commuters relieved construction on Banyan Boulevard completed
Police: Alleged incident involving Jupiter girl, man fabricated