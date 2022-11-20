USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are investigating after they say a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove Park Apartments.

According to police, the gunman fled on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. He was wearing a dark hoodie with blue lettering on it.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5032.

