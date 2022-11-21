8 ways to volunteer this holiday season in South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you've ever felt like you needed to volunteer during the holiday season but were not sure where to begin, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County has eight days and eight ways for you to give back.

"We're helping foster children making sure that they have new pajamas, new underwear, new socks to start off the new year. We're working with seniors we're making sure that we were baking cookies with the seniors to get back to people on Christmas Day--for essential workers. We are making hygiene kits for the homeless on Christmas Day," said Amy Gordon, who serves as the program coordinator at the Jewish Volunteer Center.

You do not need to be Jewish to volunteer. However, the Jewish concept of Tikkun olam (repairing the world) is what drives the federation to organize its efforts.

"Everybody is welcome to volunteer. There's no discrimination against age or anything," Gordon said.

The Jewish Federation said its events are a great way to teach young children about the value of volunteering.

"We'd really try to gear these annual days towards families so families can participate and work together as a team and really understand as a family, what it means to give back to the community," Gordon said.

Parents do not need to hire a babysitter because there is always activities for young children.

For the most current details and how to register, click here.

