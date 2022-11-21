Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects

The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for help finding whoever is behind recent armed robberies of mail carriers around the state.

Two armed robberies over the weekend targeted mail carriers in Delray Beach in the 4000 block of Village Drive and in the area of the Grove Park Apartments in Port St. Lucie.

Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said a mail carrier was robbed Monday in Palatka, and another was robbed last week in Tamarac.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance camera footage Monday that showed a suspect running toward a dark sedan, then driving away.

“Fortunately, we can report the mail carriers were not physically injured. Of course, they were shaken up,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said in at least the Port St. Lucie and Delray Beach robberies, mail keys were stolen.

Postal inspectors are working with local law enforcement agencies to try to identify and arrest the people responsible for the robberies.

“Anyone who robs a mailman who is just out there doing his job would do that to anyone,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said this is also a time of year when they expect crimes like these might just be starting to heat up.

“We believe that during the holidays crime does rise. People are looking to steal items of value whether it’s a package with a gift in it or anything of value,” Alvarez said.

Mail carriers are told to be on high alert, keep an eye on their surroundings, and make note of anyone who appears to be following them and call 911.

Alvarez said there are also ways the community can help keep their mail carrier safe.

“Be our eyes and ears and let us know if you see anything suspicious. We’ve had instances in the past where community members have told mail carriers hey, that person is suspicious be careful with them and that helps our carriers be alert,” Alvarez said.

Stealing mail and federal property can result in fines and up to 10 years in prison.

Call the USPIS at 877-876-2455 to provide any information which may be useful in the investigation. Calls will be kept confidential.

