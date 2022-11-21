Police looking for witnesses of fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Palm Springs police are looking for witnesses of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday on 10th Avenue North, just west of Davis Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that the victim had been struck and killed by an apparent hit-and-run vehicle.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, investigators were able to locate the suspected vehicle involved in the crash, a 2022 Black Toyota sedan.

Police are now asking anyone who witnesses the incident or may have additional information, to contact Officer Daniel Salguero at 561-584-8300.

