Treasure Coast Food Bank, St. Lucie Mets to give out holiday meals

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Treasure Coast Food Bank is teaming up with the St. Lucie Mets on Monday morning to distribute holiday meals.

The effort starts at 8 a.m. at Clover Park, and there's enough food for roughly 750 families.

Each holiday meal box contains a turkey, along with canned veggies, fruits, mashed potato flakes and other holiday food items.

The Amazin' Mets Foundation was able to help provide the food by giving the Treasure Coast Food Bank a donation.

Members of the Mets Organization will be at Clover Park with volunteers from the food bank. Together they'll distribute the meal boxes until 11 a.m., or whenever the food runs out.

According to the latest reports from the Consumer Price Index, the cost of food overall has gone up 13% year over year. The price of turkeys is up a whopping 17%.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

4 drowned, 5 missing after boat capsizes off Florida Keys
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Florida Gator seat backs sit in the stands of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium before an NCAA college...
Gators pull scholarship offer from high school quarterback after racial slur
No one hurt after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say

Latest News

Protect your holiday deliveries from porch pirates
Federal measure helps South Florida veterans get help
Rounds of rain could bring flooding to South Florida
Owner, patron of South Fla. LGBTQ+ bar reflect on Colo. nightclub shooting