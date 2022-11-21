West Palm Beach food pantry to host annual turkey giveaway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A local food pantry is once again stepping up to put a turkey on the table for those in need.

Monday, Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach is hosting its annual Turkey Giveaway.

The turkey distribution will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1301 53rd Street West Palm Beach Fl Suite 5 & 6.

The drive-thru style event is open to all families who are struggling with rising food costs.

In addition to turkeys, families will also receive food boxes with a week's worth of groceries thanks to Feeding South Florida and the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Organizers said their goal is to help as many as 500 families this Thanksgiving.

"We don’t ask for any I-D, you come, you sign up, and we serve you, if you have a need, you join the line and come sign up no questions asked," Director of Operations, Clive Atkinson said.

Food will be given on a first come first served basis.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

4 drowned, 5 missing after boat capsizes off Florida Keys
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Florida Gator seat backs sit in the stands of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium before an NCAA college...
Gators pull scholarship offer from high school quarterback after racial slur
No one hurt after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden...
Meet the turkeys set to receive a presidential pardon
8 ways to volunteer this holiday season in South Florida
FILE - Robert Iger arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," in Los...
Disney fires Bob Chapek, taps ex-CEO Bob Iger to return, set strategy
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with business and labor leaders on Friday, Nov. 18,...
Biden wants renewed assault weapons ban following Colo. nightclub mass shooting