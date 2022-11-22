2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community about 6:30 a.m.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. She said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries. One of the victims later died at St. Mary's Medical Center.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting in the 600 block of Snead...
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting in the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community, Nov. 22, 2022.

Barbera said there was a child who was in the home at the time and taken to a hospital as a precaution, but that child wasn't hurt.

Deputies later arrested Eric Walker, 22, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Barbera said the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute.

She said two other victims remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
4 drowned, 5 missing after boat capsizes off Florida Keys
Federal measure helps South Florida veterans get help

Latest News

Martin County plans to protect beaches, roads from future storms
Moment of silence held in Lake Worth Beach for Colorado shooting victims
Vero Beach High School student arrested for making threats, deputies say
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs