2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach, sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot, one of them killed, near West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community around 6:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said a male was found dead at the scene, a female was taken to a local hospital, and a "potential suspect" was also located on scene.

According to investigators, it's believed everyone involved in the shooting knows each other. Their identities and ages have not been released.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting in the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community, Nov. 22, 2022.

A WPTV viewer said police officers and firefighters are blocking off the entrance to Lake Belvedere Estates on Belvedere Road, just west of Haverhill Road.

The sheriff's office said detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and more information will be released once it's available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

