From Buckeyes to 'Noles, top prospect praises Norvell for flip

It appears Mike Norvell is going to get his guy.

Four-star Tennessee high school quarterback Brock Glenn announced Monday on Twitter that he has switched his commitment from Ohio State to Florida State.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback recruit received offers from several big-time schools, including Auburn, Louisiana State and Florida State, before committing to the Buckeyes in June.

However, Glenn seems to have been enamored by the recent success of the No. 16 Seminoles, now in their third season under Norvell.

"I've always liked Florida State since my recruiting process began, and then they had the season they've had and it opened my eyes a lot," Glenn told college recruiting site On3. "I think everyone sees what coach Norvell is building. He is an outstanding coach and an even better person. Just getting the opportunity to be coached by him and be a part of what he is building there is something I can't pass up."

Glenn becomes the first quarterback commitment in Florida State's 2023 recruiting class.

The Seminoles (8-3) have won four straight games headed into their regular-season finale against Florida (6-5) this Friday.

Meanwhile, the second-ranked Buckeyes (11-0) will host third-ranked Michigan (11-0) on Saturday in a game that will have College Football Playoff implications.

