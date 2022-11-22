Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Pahokee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Pahokee.

The incident occurred Monday around 12:30 p.m. along Daniel Lane and Amaryllis Avenue.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting was targeted and investigators do not have a suspect or motive at this time.

Family members at the scene identified the victim as 45-year-old Telvis Lawlor.

“My nephew is gone now, he has two children but we don’t know what happened, the only thing we know is that he’s dead,” Elizabeth Joseph said.

While the search continues for leads in the case, she hopes someone with information will come forward.

“No one knows anything. The police officers asked who it was he was in an altercation with but no one seems to know anything, said Joseph.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

4 drowned, 5 missing after boat capsizes off Florida Keys
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Florida Gator seat backs sit in the stands of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium before an NCAA college...
Gators pull scholarship offer from high school quarterback after racial slur
No one hurt after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

Latest News

Family faces challenges finding the right baby formula
Colorado shooting brings shock, sadness to gay community in Palm Beach County
‘We feel for Colorado:’ Palm Beach County community reacts to LGBTQ shooting
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park