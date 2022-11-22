Family faces challenges finding the right baby formula

The search for baby formula is still a challenge for parents, especially formula for babies with allergies.

A Wellington father said his 4-month-old baby has a protein allergy.

Adam Costilo said his daughter can digest the Enfamil baby formula for babies with allergies. But he said every day he visits several stores and can't find the formula his baby needs. He got desperate and posted his problem on social media. A good Samaritan from another state helped.

"So he bought five, next he went to the UPS store and shipped them to me. And sent me the receipts and I immediately sent him the money. I was so grateful," said Costilo.

WPTV reached out to Enfamil. In a statement the company said:

"At Enfamil, we are dedicated to giving the millions of babies and toddlers that rely on our formulas the best start in life. We are urgently responding to an increase in demand for many of our brands because of a recall by another infant formula manufacturer, and we know finding baby formula is important, especially Nutramigen. We advise consumers to check out our Store Locator, which provides real-time inventory within a 200-mile radius of any zip code. Additionally, click here for more information on our response to the Infant Formula Shortage.

Scripps Only Content 2022