Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 26-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he left the scene of a crash that killed a man over the weekend.

Palm Springs police arrested Samuel Alan Trejopaz Saturday afternoon. According to police, Trejopaz fatally struck a man with his car at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Trejopaz left the scene of the crash and drove his black Toyota Corolla home with extensive front-end damage, leaving the grill of the car at the scene.

During questioning, Trejopaz initially told police he was not driving the vehicle, because his driver's license was expired. However, according to a police report, detectives obtained surveillance video from surrounding homes that captured Trejopaz behind the wheel.

Police said video captured Trejopaz pull into a driveway, where he parked and surveyed the front-end damage before getting back into the car and driving toward's his home.

A search warrant was issued and the car was processed by Palm Springs Police Department.

Trejopaz is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, which is a felony.

He is being held at Palm Beach County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
4 drowned, 5 missing after boat capsizes off Florida Keys
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
Federal measure helps South Florida veterans get help

Latest News

The Nutcracker coming to Kravis Center with more cohesive themes
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach
Thanksgiving shopping weekend expected to break pre-pandemic levels
Heavy rain possible Tuesday, then lightening up this evening