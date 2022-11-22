Moment of silence held in Lake Worth Beach for Colorado shooting victims

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach to hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting.

Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch and Julie Seaver, executive director of Compass, stood on the steps of City Hall as they renounced the act of hate.

The gathering comes three days after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that left five people dead and at least 25 others wounded.

While the shooting happened far from home, people told WPTV they felt the pain.

"One unarmed veteran and one drag queen saved more lives in Colorado than our current government has," said Seaver.

Frustration rang out in Lake Worth Beach as members of Compass LGBTQ Center took the podium.

"These shootings take place in our safe spaces. They go to where we are on purpose to spread fear and violence," said Michael Riordan with Compass. "It's scary to go anywhere right now, to just exist."

A press conference honored the victims, saying the time for action is now.

"If not now, when? If people don't stand up now and pledge their support or show their support or show that we're just human beings like everyone else, when is the right time to do it?" said Riordan.

The press conference was a collaboration between Compass and the City of Lake Worth Beach. The event was under tight security as Mayor Betty Resch declared the city is a safe haven for all.

"The thing that happened in Colorado just brought horror to all of us," said Resch.

Advocates are pushing for non-discrimination policies and gun reform, as local arts teacher Joyce Brown who shares her perspective from her students.

"They're, they're incredible young people and they are afraid. They are afraid and they they're more afraid than they've ever been before," said Brown.

The pride flag outside City Hall is at half-staff Tuesday night as the city shows their support for the LGBTQ community and the victims in Colorado Springs.

