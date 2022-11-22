Moment of silence planned in Lake Worth Beach for Colorado shooting victims

Members of the LGBTQ+ community will gather Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach to hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting.

Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch and Julie Seaver, executive director of Compass, are also expected to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall.

The gathering comes three days after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that left five people dead and at least 25 others wounded.

