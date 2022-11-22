Vero Beach High School student arrested for making threats, deputies say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Deputies have arrested a high school student, they say, made threats to faculty and staff at Vero Beach High School.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office apprehended the student on Tuesday following an investigation.

According to deputies, the student, who was suspended on Nov. 18, sent threatening messages to 10 faculty and staff members using the school district's FOCUS messenger account.

Authorities said all 10 staff members reported receiving similar messages from the student indicating threats to themselves, their families, and the campus.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office said all threats to students, faculty and staff will be investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

