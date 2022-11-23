1 dead, 1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man on Tuesday.

Fort Pierce police said the fatal accident happened at around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of South 13th Street and Boston Avenue.

Detectives said the driver of a white Toyota SUV was headed westbound in the 1200 block of Boston Avenue when he slammed into a Kia 4-door sedan carrying a man, woman and infant.

The 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were transported to Lawnwood Hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries and the man is in critical condition.

The condition of the infant is unknown at this time.

Police said the driver of the white SUV fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal hit-and-run should contact Officer Shane Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org. You may also contact Officer Fabian Zamora at 772-979-1469 or fzamora@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

