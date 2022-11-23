Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The annual event, which takes place at Old School Square in Delray Beach, starts at 6:00 p.m. with music on three stages and the Yuletide Street Fair.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 7 p.m. to light the tree. You can take photos with Santa afterward.

After the tree lighting, the Yuletide Street Fair will continue with three stages of entertainment.

There will also be face painting, LED games, food trucks, children’s crafts and activities, and more.

For more information, click here.

