Dense fog advisory for Palm Beach County until 8 a.m.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Use caution when driving and slow down.

Wednesday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s with foggy conditions through late morning.

Wednesday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and a few spotty showers.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thanksgiving morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s, fog developing mainly inland and a few isolated showers. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny skies and some spotty showers possible.

Friday and Saturday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Lots of sunshine with only an isolated shower.

Sunday, highs in the mid 80s. Some showers possible as a front approaches.

Drier, less humid air pushes in early next week thanks to the passing front. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny and comfortable.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody
2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wearing face masks shop at a store at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce,...
Are the best Black Friday deals online or in-store?
Police: 6 people, gunman dead in Walmart shooting
Driver involved in crash that killed deputy charged with DUI manslaughter
Thanksgiving travel to exceed pre-pandemic levels, AAA says