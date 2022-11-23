Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
A fatal crash is causing major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 78, north of Glades Road in west Boca Raton.

At least two northbound lanes are closed, and drivers are getting around the crash by using the shoulder of the Turnpike. There are also delays in the southbound lanes.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, backups extend for at least four miles to the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County.

Traffic cameras in the area show the foggy conditions for the morning commute.

A fatal crash closes all northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike at Glades Road in west Boca Raton, Nov. 23, 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

