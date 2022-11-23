Foggy morning Wednesday, partly sunny conditions later

Wednesday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and a few spotty showers.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thanksgiving morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s, fog developing mainly inland and a few isolated showers. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny skies and some spotty showers possible.

Friday and Saturday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Lots of sunshine with only an isolated shower.

Sunday, highs in the mid 80s. Some showers possible as a front approaches.

Drier, less humid air pushes in early next week thanks to the passing front. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny and comfortable.

Scripps Only Content 2022