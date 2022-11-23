Foggy morning Wednesday, partly sunny conditions later

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and a few spotty showers.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thanksgiving morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s, fog developing mainly inland and a few isolated showers. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny skies and some spotty showers possible.

Friday and Saturday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Lots of sunshine with only an isolated shower.

Sunday, highs in the mid 80s. Some showers possible as a front approaches.

Drier, less humid air pushes in early next week thanks to the passing front. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny and comfortable.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody
2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

Thanksgiving dinner more expensive, but that won't stop celebrations
1 dead, 1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce
TSA officer discovers cat inside luggage
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
How to easily carve a turkey from experts at Okeechobee Steakhouse