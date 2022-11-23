How to easily carve a turkey from experts at Okeechobee Steakhouse

As you prepare your spread of thanks, there are many things you should do and many things you should not do.

WPTV's T.A. Walker went to ask the experts at Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach to get the best tips for your Thanksgiving dinner.

1. Pick the right turkey

"I prefer, you know, a 12 to 14 pound bird. They're nice and tender" said Ralph Lewis, the co-owner of Okeechobee Steakhouse.

2. Everything's better with butter, butter, butter

"Reach under and peel the skin back just a little bit from around the breast. Take some real butter, slide it under there, add a little bit of kosher salt, black pepper on the outside. And then rub a little more butter," Lewis said.

3. Low and slow

"Cover your bird with foil. I like a little lower temperature at 325 degrees. It just stays moist. Then a half-hour, an hour to a half-hour before it's finished, you can turn the oven up 375, uncover it, and you'll get the nice golden brown," said Lewis.

How to simply carve your turkey

