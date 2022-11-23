Thanksgiving travel to exceed pre-pandemic levels, AAA says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The holiday travel rush is back.

AAA said Thanksgiving travel this year is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels. In Florida, 2.9 million people are expected to travel, the most since 2005.

Across the country, close to 55 million people will hit the roads and the sky.

The trip isn't coming cheap, though. The average price of a round trip airplane ticket is $380.

Hotel prices are also up 15%.

For those planning to drive, the cost of gas could hit another record high over the holiday.

"We haven’t been together for Thanksgiving for three years because of COVID, so this is really going to be a wonderful holiday. We’re going to enjoy ourselves," a traveler at Palm Beach International Airport said Wednesday.

The main piece of advice from AAA is to give yourself extra time, both on the roadways and across airports.

To check the status of your flight at PBIA, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody
2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wearing face masks shop at a store at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce,...
Are the best Black Friday deals online or in-store?
Police: 6 people, gunman dead in Walmart shooting
Driver involved in crash that killed deputy charged with DUI manslaughter
Dense fog advisory for Palm Beach County until 8 a.m.