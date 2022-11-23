TSA officer discovers cat inside luggage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A Transportation Security Administration officer was shocked to find a cat inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy in New York.

The feline was discovered after the piece of luggage went through an X-ray unit, a spokesperson for the TSA said.

The spokesperson said the passenger claimed the cat belonged to someone else.

The owner of the cat told the New York Post that she didn't even know her cat was missing until she got a call from authorities at the airport. She told them the cat must have jumped into the suitcase without anyone knowing.

“Our cats really like to check out bags and boxes and apparently one of them climbed into his suitcase," the cat's owner told the New York Post. "It was just an accident."

The TSA spokesperson said the cat was safely returned home.

