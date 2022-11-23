Turkish woman serving hope in Palm Beach County for Thanksgiving

Serving others is truly a way of life for Zuhre Beytas. She moved to Palm Beach County from Turkey about a decade ago in search of the American dream.

"My family was really poor," she said.

Beytas has worked in local restaurants since she moved to the area, but it was on her birthday in 2018 that her purpose came into focus. She decided to celebrate by raising money for local people struggling with homelessness.

Zuhre Beytas believes her purpose in life is giving to others.

"If you believe in yourself, you can do lots of things," she said. "I want to be there for them."

Her dedication to giving has grown ever since. This year, Beytas raised money for a Thanksgiving meal to feed more than 100 people in need in West Palm Beach.

"My heart is beating from happiness," she said. "I'm so excited, and I'm so proud."

Zuhres mom.jpg

Beytas' mother is visiting from Turkey over the holiday. She will help her daughter serve meals to the homeless community on Thanksgiving.

"For my mom, country, for all people, I want to show others we can do good things if we really want to," Beytas said.

A number of sponsoring businesses and individuals helped Beytas plan the Thanksgiving meal, including Pergament family, Misty's Florist, Stephanie Hill, Karen Gugino, Oguz Kiziltas and Bedirye Gunduz.

