Marines help feed homeless veterans for Thanksgiving

Ryan Onda was among the volunteers at St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church taking boxes of Thanksgiving meals from the church kitchen.

“This is our first trip of the year,” said Onda. “I love Thanksgiving.”

You couldn’t miss Onda’s group, the Semper Fi Service Dogs. They arrived in camouflaged Humvee with three Onda and two other Marines, and three service dogs.

The group loaded thanksgiving meals into the Humvee and brought dinners to homeless vets in West Palm Beach.

“A lot of these people are very down and out,” said Onda as he drove down Okeechobee Boulevard. “They’re on their last legs. And we just want to lift them up a little bit and give them some hope.”

Onda’s group helped deliver about 30 of the more than 1200 meals prepared by volunteers at the church.

And these were no ordinary Thanksgiving meals.

“We have a number of retired restauranteurs, and they have time, and their enthusiastic about doing this project,” said George Matsoukas, who

raves about the gourmet quality of the stuffing, and notes that the turkeys are seasoned by pros.

The meals are cooked by chefs who feed thousands at the church’s annual Greek Festival.

Matsoukas says those who receive the food deserve a quality meal on Thanksgiving.

“People who are homeless or who are food-deprived and there’s been an incremental growth in that need,” said Matsoukas.

“I’ve been homeless,” said Ryan Onda, who says he struggled to adjust to civilian life after his stint with the Marines. “I’ve been through it all. So there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we just do want to show everyone that.”

On most days, Onda and his partners train service dogs for veterans.

On Thanksgiving, he says getting food to vets and their families finishes his holiday mission.

“Giving to the homeless period on Thanksgiving is just the right thing to do,” said Onda. “I think everyone ought to be out there doing something.”

