New York fugitive arrested in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with the Sebastian Police Department, arrested a felon fugitive Wednesday on warrants out of New York.

Investigators said Anthony Terenzi fled New York where he had warrants for felony Reckless Endangerment during a domestic violence incident. He is also the suspect in another felony investigation involving a stolen vehicle out of New York.

An investigation led the task force to the 200 block of Zane Avenue in Sebastian where Terenzi was arrested.

"The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office encourages criminals to not seek refuge in our county," said the sheriff's office in a news release. "The sheriff’s office will continue to partner with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to ensure our community is safe."

According to the sheriff's office, Terenzi was found in possession of methamphetamine during his arrest.

