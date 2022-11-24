Staying safe in a era of mass shootings

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The recent mass shootings this Thanksgiving week can make many feel uneasy at a time when gathering and mingling can be at its height.

“The biggest thing is situational awareness,” said West Palm Beach Police Sgt. Steve Mooney.

“Head on a swivel always looking around looking for threats at any corner,” he said.

Personal protection in public places many times starts with awareness of surroundings and trusting instincts.

“I’m always looking around,” Sgt. Mooney said. “I’m looking for any kind of threat, I’m looking for exits, a strategy point, having that mindset if something does happen at least I know where I’m going to go.”

Experts over the last several years have also taught the theory of Run, Hide, Fight for those caught in the midst of a mass shooting.

And among those three options, Sgt. Mooney said one stands out to him.

“The safest thing to do is run, don’t try to fight unless you’re mentally prepared unless you trained and you’re ready to actually neutralize the threat,” he said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree

Latest News

Man accused of killing girlfriend, girlfriend's father in Lake Belvedere Estates
Family of victim seeking answers after deadly hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
Families reunite at PBIA for Thanksgiving holiday
Future of Port St. Lucie's City Center open for discussion