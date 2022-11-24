Wanda Nelson: Deputies searching for missing elderly woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly woman they say may be driving to Interlaken, Florida.

Wanda Nelson, 83, was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. in the Titusville area and has not been seen or heard from since. She was reported missing on the same day by her daughter.

"She was headed to Putnan County/St. Johns County specifically, Interlaken, Florida." the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Nelson may be driving a 2016 Red Nissan Altima similar to the one pictured below.

vehicle.PNG
She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Nelson has a cut on her nose, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paige McCann at McCannP@pbso.org or 561-688-4059.

