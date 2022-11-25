Police: 1 shot at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large

Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on...
Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Black Friday.(Gray News, file)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - One person was shot at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday, according to authorities.

The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the store at about 11:25 a.m., with customers evacuating as officers arrived.

Surveillance video showed the suspected shooter also leave the store as it was being evacuated, according to police

Police were then notified that the victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Officials said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between two people “who are familiar with each other.”

The suspect remains at large but has been identified by police. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Lumberton police also said they are not aware of any other customers or employees who were hurt.

In a statement provided to WMBF News regarding the incident, Walmart said it is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triple shooting in Stuart leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
Body found floating in lake at Ashley Lake Park apartments
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
New York fugitive arrested in Indian River County

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting
Friends of the youngest victim in the Virginia Walmart shooting honor him during a vigil. (WTKR)
Families, friends hold vigil for Walmart shooting victims