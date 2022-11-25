Cybersecurity experts warn of online shopping scams on Black Friday

Cybersecurity experts are reminding consumers of some tips to avoid falling victim to online scams on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“During the holiday season, everyone is looking for a good bargain and that must-have gift for their family member, ordering a lot of stuff online," said Zulfikar Ramzan with cybersecurity company 'Aura.'

Because of this, scammers target online shoppers during this time of year, Ramzan told WPTV.

“The average person can’t tell the difference between a fake store front and a real store front, Ramzan said. "Be super vigilant and make sure you are at the right spot."

Ramzan also told WPTV Aura is seeing an increase in delivery-related scams right now.

“Typically, when you order something online, it’s going to be shipped to whoever you want it to be shipped to—maybe shipped to your home," Ramzan said. "And if in that time you get a text message or an email that says there’s been a problem with your shipment, more often than not, I’m going to believe that text message, because I just ordered something."

Aura said the best course of action is to reach out to the delivery service directly when you get a notification that you think is from them to check if it's legitimate.

The Better Business Bureau also recommends only trusting websites you've heard of, like big box stores, when shopping online.

Do your research if you think a deal is too good to be true.

Also, always use your credit card when shopping online, opposed to your debit card, for extra fraud protection.

“Scammers are unfortunately trying to take advantage of people who are trying to do the right thing for their loved ones during the holidays," Ramzan said.

