Shoppers get early start to finding best bargains on Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers wait in a line at a Foot Locker at the Glendale Galleria Mall in...
Black Friday shoppers wait in a line at a Foot Locker at the Glendale Galleria Mall in Glendale, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. While Black Friday has a strong hold on Americans' imaginations as a day of crazed shopping, it has lost stature over the last decade as stores opened on Thanksgiving and shopping shifted to Amazon and other online retailers. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Jasmin Petty, a Palm Beach County resident, said she's started her holiday shopping and prefers to buy items in-person.

"If I'm into clothes, then I'd rather go to a boutique than an online boutique because you know trying on the clothes is one thing," said Petty. "Lately I'm into like rocks and crystals so I like to go in and try them on and see how they make me feel."

For others like Palm Beach County resident Jason Guerrero, online shopping is choice.

"You can classify me as an online shopper because I do work a lot," said Guerrero. "It's just easier when you get home, lay down, watch some tv and hit the computer."

Guerrero said online shopping allows him to shop at any hour without waiting in lines. He said he enjoys the convenience of having items delivered right to his front door.

Julie Mullen, a spokesperson for the Mall at Wellington Green, said there are incentives for shopping in person.

"There are additional offers that you get when you do go to the store: buy one get one free, you get to shop with your friends, and you don’t get Santa Claus online."

Mullen said they anticipate busy crowds of people this holiday season. She offered a few tips for black Friday shoppers.

"It's great if you come prepared and have your list, who you're shopping for, what you want to get the and map out to plan for the day."

Mullen says about 37% of the stores at Wellington Green are independent retailers, which have seen a spike in sales from people looking for in-person experiences after the pandemic.

"I think this year that’s why we’re seeing the increase. They want to get out, they want to touch and feel the items that they’re buying this year and I think that’s going to benefit the mall and other retailers,” said Mullen.

Black Friday hours for the Mall at Wellington Green are:

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy's: 6 a.m. to Midnight

Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

JCPenney: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to mall staff, there will also be a Black Friday lunch with free mimosas and prizes.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Triple shooting in Stuart leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
Body found floating in lake at Ashley Lake Park apartments
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
New York fugitive arrested in Indian River County

Latest News

Triple shooting in Stuart leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured
Marines help feed homeless veterans for Thanksgiving
'Larry the Turkey Guy' provides Thanksgiving meals for families in need
Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) celebrates with wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) in...
Gators out top receivers for rivalry game at No. 16 FSU