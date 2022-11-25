Shoppers get early start to finding best bargains on Black Friday

Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Jasmin Petty, a Palm Beach County resident, said she's started her holiday shopping and prefers to buy items in-person.

"If I'm into clothes, then I'd rather go to a boutique than an online boutique because you know trying on the clothes is one thing," said Petty. "Lately I'm into like rocks and crystals so I like to go in and try them on and see how they make me feel."

For others like Palm Beach County resident Jason Guerrero, online shopping is choice.

"You can classify me as an online shopper because I do work a lot," said Guerrero. "It's just easier when you get home, lay down, watch some tv and hit the computer."

Guerrero said online shopping allows him to shop at any hour without waiting in lines. He said he enjoys the convenience of having items delivered right to his front door.

Julie Mullen, a spokesperson for the Mall at Wellington Green, said there are incentives for shopping in person.

"There are additional offers that you get when you do go to the store: buy one get one free, you get to shop with your friends, and you don’t get Santa Claus online."

Mullen said they anticipate busy crowds of people this holiday season. She offered a few tips for black Friday shoppers.

"It's great if you come prepared and have your list, who you're shopping for, what you want to get the and map out to plan for the day."

Mullen says about 37% of the stores at Wellington Green are independent retailers, which have seen a spike in sales from people looking for in-person experiences after the pandemic.

"I think this year that’s why we’re seeing the increase. They want to get out, they want to touch and feel the items that they’re buying this year and I think that’s going to benefit the mall and other retailers,” said Mullen.

Black Friday hours for the Mall at Wellington Green are:

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy's: 6 a.m. to Midnight

Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

JCPenney: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to mall staff, there will also be a Black Friday lunch with free mimosas and prizes.

