Triple shooting in Stuart leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured

Detectives with the Stuart Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured late Thursday.

According to Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli, the shooting occurred along 10th Street at 7:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic Martin Health confirmed to WPTV that their facility in Stuart was on lockdown, which is protocol when treating patients with gunshot trauma.

The police department is not releasing additional information at this time.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

