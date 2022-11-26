40-year-old man dies in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Nov. 26, 2022
Riviera Beach police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash Friday evening.

The accident happened on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. Police said the the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red light and T-boned the Nicholas Baccari's car, sending it into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by another vehicle.

The driver who caused the crash fled the scene and has yet to be identified. The car's tag number is 8RAB274 and registered to the state of California.

Any one with information on this crash or the hit-and-run driver is urged to call Investigator Robert Stephan #7240 of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

