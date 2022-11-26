'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer Irene Cara, dead at 63, publicist says

Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer of the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance” has died, according to her publicist.

She was 63-years-old.

Her publicist Judith A. Moose made the announcement Saturday morning on Twitter.

The publicist said Cara died in her home in Florida. Her cause of death is unknown.

Moose said in a Tweet:

Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Triple shooting in Stuart leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
Body found floating in lake at Ashley Lake Park apartments
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Brightline conducting high-speed train testing on Treasure Coast

Latest News

New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs on a keeper during the fourth quarter of the...
Travis, No. 16 Seminoles run wild over Gators in 45-38 win
Possible rail worker strike sparks supply concerns for Palm Beach businesses
2 Palm Beach County nonprofits merge to fight sexual abuse among children