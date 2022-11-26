'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer Irene Cara, dead at 63, publicist says

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer of the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance” has died, according to her publicist.

She was 63-years-old.

Her publicist Judith A. Moose made the announcement Saturday morning on Twitter.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

The publicist said Cara died in her home in Florida. Her cause of death is unknown.

Moose said in a Tweet:

Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.

Scripps Only Content 2022