Independently owned shops highlighted on Small Business Saturday

On Saturday, the spotlight was on those businesses owned by friends and neighbors, the ones that help keep our community thriving.

“Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, are the kickoff for our season,” said Maria Mercado, owner of Lola Chiq. “It is kind of like an indicator for how the consumer is going to behave during the start of the holiday season and onto our season here in Palm Beach.”

Lola Chiq owner Maria Mercado explains the benefits of shopping small.

A new survey from Bankrate found more holiday shoppers, 59%, plan to shop on Small Business Saturday versus Black Friday this year.

“We have been preparing for almost a month,” said Mercado. “We make sure we have sufficient inventory.”

Across the pavement at Pineapple Kidz, owner Cheryl Navaroli said inflation hasn't really affected business, but other factors have.

Pineapple Kidz owner Cheryl Navaroli explains the importance of shopping local.

“It was very hard,” said Navaroli. “First it was COVID then it was construction. A lot of people during construction were like ‘There’s nowhere to park, we don’t know how to get to you,’ so it was a challenge for us.”

Both Navaroli and Mercado said they hope this busy weekend will bring more customers and a little extra holiday joy.

“This season, shop small,” said Mercado.

