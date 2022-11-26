Independently owned shops highlighted on Small Business Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Saturday, the spotlight was on those businesses owned by friends and neighbors, the ones that help keep our community thriving.

“Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, are the kickoff for our season,” said Maria Mercado, owner of Lola Chiq. “It is kind of like an indicator for how the consumer is going to behave during the start of the holiday season and onto our season here in Palm Beach.”

Lola Chiq owner Maria Mercado explains the benefits of shopping small.
Lola Chiq owner Maria Mercado explains the benefits of shopping small.

A new survey from Bankrate found more holiday shoppers, 59%, plan to shop on Small Business Saturday versus Black Friday this year.

“We have been preparing for almost a month,” said Mercado. “We make sure we have sufficient inventory.”

Across the pavement at Pineapple Kidz, owner Cheryl Navaroli said inflation hasn't really affected business, but other factors have.

Pineapple Kidz owner Cheryl Navaroli explains the importance of shopping local.
Pineapple Kidz owner Cheryl Navaroli explains the importance of shopping local.

“It was very hard,” said Navaroli. “First it was COVID then it was construction. A lot of people during construction were like ‘There’s nowhere to park, we don’t know how to get to you,’ so it was a challenge for us.”

Both Navaroli and Mercado said they hope this busy weekend will bring more customers and a little extra holiday joy.

“This season, shop small,” said Mercado.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Triple shooting in Stuart leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured
Body found floating in lake at Ashley Lake Park apartments
Family: Grandmother killed by stray bullet while watching TV on Thanksgiving
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together

Latest News

FILE - Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looks on during an NFL preseason football game...
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach
PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted in car burglaries in West Palm Beach
40-year-old motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara, dead at 63, publicist says