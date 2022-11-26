PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted in car burglaries in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office need the public's help identifying three individuals wanted in burglaries at a mobile home park in West Palm Beach.

The burglaries took place on Oct. 29 between midnight and 4:30 a.m. at the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park on Haverhill Road, just north of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Investigators said three males with distinctive back packs and shoes made off with a pink scooter with a white seat, an Edison Professional speaker, money, as well as debit and credit cards.

Anyone who can identify these burglars is urged to contact Detective Jessica Vasco at 561-688-4946 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

