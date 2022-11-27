Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed someone in a gated community in Hobe Sound.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Christine Weiss said deputies were called to a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Saturday at a home in the Preserve off Sea Branch Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was flown to a nearby hospital but later died.

Weiss said the suspect, who was known to the victim, left the scene and was being sought by detectives.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

