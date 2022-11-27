Police search for missing 10-year-old boy in Riviera Beach
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach.
Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community.
Police said the boy is believed to be endangered.
He was last seen wearing a red or orange stripped shirt with gray shorts.
Police said the boy, who has autism, is nonverbal and likes the water.
