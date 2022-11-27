Police search for missing 10-year-old boy in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach.

Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community.

Police said the boy is believed to be endangered.

He was last seen wearing a red or orange stripped shirt with gray shorts.

Police said the boy, who has autism, is nonverbal and likes the water.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought
PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted in car burglaries in West Palm Beach
Family: Grandmother killed by stray bullet while watching TV on Thanksgiving
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara, dead at 63, publicist says

Latest News

5 arrested in Thanksgiving weekend catalytic converter thefts
Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) prepares to pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Pitt pounds Miami 42-16, eliminates Hurricanes from bowl contention
Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart speaks to a player during the second half of the team's...
Willie Taggart fired after 3 seasons at Florida Atlantic