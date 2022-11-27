Police search for missing 10-year-old boy in Riviera Beach

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach.

Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community.

Police said the boy is believed to be endangered.

He was last seen wearing a red or orange stripped shirt with gray shorts.

Police said the boy, who has autism, is nonverbal and likes the water.

Scripps Only Content 2022