$50K reward offered after letter carrier robbed in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two men are sought after a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service was robbed earlier this month in Delray Beach.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the incident occurred Nov. 19 near 4355 Village Drive.

The two robbers are described as short Black men who were about 18-22 years old. Authorities said one of the thieves was wearing a green shirt and black pants.

RELATED: U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers $50,000 rewards after mail carriers robbed in Boca Raton, Fort Pierce

The thieves fled the area in an older-model gold, four-door sedan that is possibly a Toyota, according to investigators.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two thieves.

Armed robbery of a postal employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement" and reference case No. 3904950-ROBB.

