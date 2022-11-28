Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl from Jacksonville
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Florida Amber Alert was issued Sunday for a missing 7-year-old girl from Jacksonville.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Kaitlynn La Rocca was last seen Saturday in the 5400 block of Los Santos Way.
State investigators believe the girl may be in the company of Heaven Ulshafer, 26.
Authorities didn't specify the relationship between the two.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE or 911.
Scripps Only Content 2022