Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl from Jacksonville

A Florida Amber Alert was issued Sunday for a missing 7-year-old girl from Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Kaitlynn La Rocca was last seen Saturday in the 5400 block of Los Santos Way.

#JSO is attempting to locate Kaitlyn La Rocca (7yo, white female) & Heaven Ulshafer (26yo, white female) to ascertain their safety. Both were last seen yesterday at 4:30 p.m. on Los Santos Way. Call 630-0500 if you have information that could lead to their whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/9mmevEWGwl — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 28, 2022

State investigators believe the girl may be in the company of Heaven Ulshafer, 26.

Authorities didn't specify the relationship between the two.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE or 911.

Scripps Only Content 2022