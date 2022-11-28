WATCH LIVE: Austin Harrouff murder trial starts

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The trial will begin Monday for the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of one of the victims in 2016.

It's been six years since Austin Harrouff, a former student at Florida State University, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Michelle Mishcon and John Stevens.

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies said the couple was inside their garage when Harrouff violently attacked them, stabbing them with a machete.

The attack caught the attention of neighbors nearby, who called for help.

That's when Martin County deputies arrived to what was described as a "gruesome scene."

Not only was Harrouff on top of one of the victims, he was also biting and chewing their face, authorities said.

The former FSU student was also charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack of the couple's neighbor, Jeffrey Fisher, who was trying to help the couple as he was stabbed.

As the trial for Harrouff gets underway, his attorneys said he "didn't even think he was human" during the attack.

Austin Harrouff is accused of killing Michelle Mishcon and John Stevens in August 2016.

They believe he was having an "acute psychotic episode" and unable to distinguish right from wrong when officials said he attacked the couple in their garage and began biting and chewing one of their faces.

The defense said a forensic psychologist believes Harrouff thought he was "half dog-half human" when deputies said they witnessed the gruesome scene.

Prosecutors refuted that assessment, saying Harrouff doesn't meet the criteria for insanity. They're hoping Harrouff is sentenced to life in prison.

The defense is arguing he should be sent to a mental institution if found not guilty.

Harrouff waived his right to a jury trial. Ultimately, it's up to the judge whether he goes to prison for life or if he'll be placed in a mental institution.

