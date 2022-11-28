Florida condo owners brace for rising insurance rates

Many South Florida condo owners are getting a holiday surprise they weren't expecting — paying more for insurance. It's all part of the state's insurance crisis that has hit homeowners all year.

The rate hikes are affecting both condo owners and condo associations.

Florida property owners are already paying the most in the country for insurance, and it's only getting worse.

Many condo owners are just discovering this, especially the part-time residents who are now arriving for the winter months.

Experts said there are several reasons for the increase in rates, all of which are making it very tough for insurance companies to stay afloat.

"It's been several years of claim problems, and things like, that impact associations, as well as individual unit owners, plus now the Surfside [condo collapse in 2021], plus the issues with recent hurricanes," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said. "They're all taking losses, and it hits not only the unit owner but the association in a big way."

Condo owners are getting hit twice on those fees and then with their own insurance going up.

As with homeowners, it's likely to drive condo dwellers to the state-run Citizens Property Insurance, which is already ballooning with more than a million policies.

Florida lawmakers are supposed to meet Dec. 12 for a special session on fixing the insurance issues, but there are no promises anything can be fixed quickly.

